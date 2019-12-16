The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family, and few things bring people together like an elegant, seasonal meal. Serving up a mouthwatering main dish worth celebrating can elicit rave reviews from your guests and keep them gathered around the table longer, creating lasting memories.
Creating a crowd-pleasing holiday centerpiece starts with choosing a flavorful, tender cut of meat. For example, elegant cuts like chateaubriand (roast-size filet mignon) or bone-in frenched rib roast from Omaha Steaks, a leading provider of premium beef and gourmet foods, can serve as the focal point of a memorable meal. Flash-frozen to capture freshness and flavor at their peak, you can select a roast hand-cut and carved by an expert butcher and have it delivered directly to your door.
Simple to prepare and easy to carve, all you need to do is season (or marinate), roast and serve.
Whiskey Marinated Holiday Roast
Prep time: 45 minutes to 1 hour, plus 48 to 72 hours thawing time
Cook time: 2 to 3 1/2 hours | Total time: 4 days | Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Marinade:
4 ounces water
2 ounces whiskey
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Roast:
2 pound chateaubriand or 4 pound bone-in frenched prime rib roast,
thawed completely (allow 48 to 72 hours)
1 package Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub
To make marinade: In large, re-sealable bag, mix water, whiskey and baking soda.
To make chateaubriand: Place roast in bag and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.
Remove roast from marinade. Discard marinade.
Season roast with rub 12 to 18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, heat oven to 225 degrees F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan.
Roast 2 hours, or until roast reaches internal temperature between 120 to 125 degrees F.
Let roast rest 30 to 45 minutes.
Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side then flip and broil 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast.
To make bone-in frenched prime rib roast: Place roast in bag and marinate in refrigerator 45 minutes.
Remove roast from marinade. Discard marinade.
Season roast with rub 12 to 18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, heat oven to 225 degrees F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan.
Roast 3 hours and 15 minutes, or until roast reaches internal temperature between 120 to 125 degrees F.
Let roast rest 30 to 45 minutes.
Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side then flip and broil 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast.
