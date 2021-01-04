For many families, spending special moments with loved ones feels more important than ever this year. Whether you’re spending the holidays with family or inviting them for a virtual call from afar, you can plan ahead to enjoy the same dishes even without being at the same table.
Tap into family favorites like these seasonal sweets that include California Walnuts for rich, holiday-worthy flavor.
Drizzled with a chocolate-peppermint glaze and finished with walnuts and crushed peppermint candies, a Walnut Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake can provide the perfect finish to the festivities. The soft cake and crunchy walnuts contrast for an ultimate texture combination.
Find more sweet holiday recipes at walnuts.org.
Walnut Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake
Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Servings: 16
Cake:
1 cup butter, plus additional for greasing pan, divided
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus additional for dusting pan, divided
1 cup water
2 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
3 eggs
2 cups flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 cup California Walnut halves and pieces
Chocolate Peppermint Truffle Glaze:
1/3 cup dark chocolate chips
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons milk
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
Toppings:
1/2 cup coarsely chopped California Walnuts
1/2 cup crushed peppermint candy
To make cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly butter bundt pan then dust with cocoa powder. Turn pan, tapping, to coat on all sides; tap out excess.
In small saucepan over low heat, melt 1 cup butter, 1/2 cup cocoa powder and water, whisking until smooth; let cool.
Transfer to bowl of mixer and lightly beat in sugar, peppermint extract and eggs.
In medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Add about 1/3 of dry ingredients to chocolate mixture and beat on low speed to combine. Add 1/4 cup buttermilk and beat again. Repeat steps ending with flour mixture, mixing only until combined. Fold in walnuts.
Spread in prepared pan and bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool then invert onto serving plate or platter.
To make Chocolate Peppermint Truffle Glaze: While cake bakes, melt chocolate chips, butter, milk and peppermint extract together until smooth. Let cool slightly to thicken then drizzle over cake. Top with walnuts and peppermint candies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.