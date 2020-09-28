The seemingly constant rush of hectic school days and nights often leaves busy families feeling like there’s no time for a homemade meal around the table. However, taking shortcuts that don’t skip out on quality can mean more time together enjoying flavorful dishes without spending hours in the kitchen.
For starters, an easy yet filling breakfast like these Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffins can help you begin your day the right way while calling for a simple list of ingredients and just a few steps.
Perfect for grabbing on the way out the door to power you through the day or enjoying at home as you manage double duty as parent and best teacher on the block. They’re made with ground turkey sausage, eggs, melty cheddar cheese and Success Tri-Color Quinoa, which is simplified even more by the “boil-in-bag” cooking process. Just add water to a saucepan, drop the convenient BPA-free bag into the water, boil 10 minutes and remove with a fork for a no-measure, no-mess shortcut.
Find more ways to add ease to school day meals at successrice.com.
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffins
Total time: 30 minutes
Servings: 16
1 bag Success Tri-Color Quinoa
nonstick cooking spray
1 package (9.6 ounces) cooked turkey sausage crumbles
2 cups prepared baking mix
1 cup cheddar cheese
1 cup milk
4 whole eggs, lightly beaten
maple syrup (optional)
Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat 16 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.
In large bowl, combine quinoa, sausage, baking mix and cheese. Stir in milk and eggs; blend well.
Pour 3/4 cup mixture into each muffin cup.
Bake 18 to 20 minutes.
Serve warm with maple syrup, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.
Substitution: In place of baking mix, substitute 2 cups all-purpose flour plus 1 tablespoon baking powder and 1 pinch of salt.
