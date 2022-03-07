When meals at home get stale and boring, adding some excitement back to family dinners can be as simple as a protein swap. Despite fish being a no-go for picky eaters in some families, there’s a flavorful solution for adding it to the menu in your home.
If you’re hoping to introduce kids (or a picky spouse) to fish for an at-home shakeup, try wrapping it with a flavorful favorite. This Bacon-Wrapped Halibut recipe calls for lightly seasoned fillets wrapped with bacon served alongside your favorite grains and vegetables—an easy yet tasty way to put seafood on the table.
To find more family-friendly recipes, visit ColemanNatural.com/Recipes.
Bacon-Wrapped Halibut
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
4 halibut fillets (6 ounces each), skin removed
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
8 slices Coleman Natural Bacon
1 tablespoon canola oil
cooked rice or other grain (optional)
salad or other vegetable (optional)
Season halibut with salt and pepper, to taste, then wrap each fillet along shorter side with two bacon slices, tucking ends underneath to hold in place.
In large, nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add fish and cook, turning once, until bacon is crisp, about 5 minutes on each side.
Serve fish with rice or salad.
