Give your family meals a powerful boost with better-for-you recipes that pack a protein punch. Revamping the at-home menu with nutrition in mind can still include delicious dishes.
Adding a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts as a key ingredient in meals throughout the day makes it easier to zero in on health goals. In fact, peanuts rise to superfood status by delivering 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving.
Find more nutritious family-friendly recipes at gapeanuts.com.
Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers
Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission
1 tablespoon minced ginger
6 cloves garlic, crushed
2 cups creamy peanut butter
1 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
1 tablespoon chili oil
1/2 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin
In mixing bowl, combine ginger, garlic, peanut butter, broth, soy sauce, chili oil, lime juice, honey and cilantro. Mix well and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Cut chicken and pork into strips and thread onto skewers. In non-metal container, marinate meat in half of peanut butter sauce 1 to 2 hours in refrigerator. Reserve remaining sauce for dipping.
Heat oven to broil.
Broil skewered meats until done, turning once. In pot, bring remaining sauce to boil and serve warm as dipping sauce.
