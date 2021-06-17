ICYMI – High Plains Journal hosts events. Last year, due to COVID, our events went virtual. That was quite the transition! It threw several elements seemingly into chaos, but we pulled through.
2021 is, thankfully, a new year with new possibilities. While we hosted Soil Health U and Alfalfa U in virtual formats at the beginning of year, we are so excited to be hosting Cattle U in-person in Dodge City on July 29th & 30th.
Something even more is exciting? Our keynote speakers!
Meet Lane Nordlund, Ag Broadcaster & Emcee.
Lane Nordlund is an award-winning multimedia farm broadcaster; serving rural America by sharing the important information farmers and ranchers need to be successful. He is also a 6th generation Montana rancher. Each day, TV viewers can tune in to find Lane reporting on the Montana Ag Network which airs on the Montana Television Network.
On radio, Nordlund co-anchors the Western Ag Network reports heard on over 70 radio stations in seven western states. Lane also produces an agriculture podcast called the LaneCast focusing on rural and agriculture issues in the Western United States.
He hosts two national podcasts. The Cattlemen’s Call Podcast for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Eye on Potatoes Podcast for the National Potato Council. He also is a contributor to national TV programs Cattlemen to Cattlemen, Market Day Report, and Rural Evening News which air on RFD-TV. For more on Lane, visit nordlundcommunications.com
Keynote: From behind the microphone
Farm Broadcaster and emcee Lane Nordlund shares his unique view of agriculture as a farm broadcaster, ag advocate, and rancher. Offering insight on the conversations he has from behind his microphone that impact farmers and ranchers. Along with the trends that impact the industry.
