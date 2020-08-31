Comforting family meals are a tradition in many homes with time spent around the table sharing stories and laughs while enjoying great food. These meals can include lavish or complicated recipes, but you can also enjoy dinner with loved ones by turning to easy-to-make dishes that still follow through with delicious flavor.
Serve up snack-sized sandwiches, for example, with this recipe for Pulled Pork Sliders with Tangy Red Slaw made using Aunt Nellie’s Whole Holland Style Onions and Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage to add a zesty zip to tender pork sandwiches.
Pulled Pork Sliders with Tangy Red Slaw
Prep time: 25 minutes
Servings: 6
Slaw:
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3/4 teaspoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 cup thinly sliced celery
1/4 cup finely diced green bell pepper
1 cup Aunt Nellie’s Whole Holland Style Onions, drained and coarsely chopped
1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage, drained
Sliders:
1 pound pulled pork, heated through
1/4 cup hickory smoked barbecue sauce, warm
12 small pull-apart dinner rolls, split crosswise and lightly toasted
To make slaw: In large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, sugar and cayenne pepper; whisk to combine. Add celery, bell pepper, onions and red cabbage; toss to coat.
To make sliders: In medium bowl, mix pork and barbecue sauce. To assemble, spoon pork evenly over bottom half of each roll. Top with slaw and top half of each roll.
Note: If desired, slaw can be served warm. In saucepan over medium-low or medium heat, cook slaw about 5 minutes, or until heated through, stirring frequently.
