After a long day, it’s tough to top bringing the family together with a home-cooked meal. When evenings are busy with activities, however, there might be little time left for complicated dishes.
Take those schedules on with a menu of delicious recipes that require 30 minutes or less so you can focus on celebrating the day’s accomplishments with loved ones. These simple yet flavorful ideas from Milk Means More call for limited instructions and ingredients lists fueled by dairy favorites that provide nutrients to recharge the entire family.
Pork Chops in Creamy Mustard-Peppercorn Sauce feature the sharp yet balanced taste of mustard and cracked black peppercorns as an easy way to dress up pork chops.
Turn your hectic weeknights into cause for celebration with more quick and easy recipe ideas at MilkMeansMore.org.
Pork Chops in Creamy Mustard-Peppercorn Sauce
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, Culinary Dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
3/4 cup evaporated 2% milk
3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard or Dijon mustard
3/4 teaspoon coarsely cracked black peppercorns
1/2 teaspoon all-purpose flour
4 boneless pork loin chops (1 1/4 pounds), cut 3/4-inch thick
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
cooked noodles or rice (optional)
chopped fresh parsley (optional)
In bowl, whisk milk, mustard, peppercorns and flour. Set aside.
Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Sprinkle both sides of chops with salt.
In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops 3 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Turn and cook 3 to 4 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of chops reads 145 degrees F. Transfer chops to serving platter. Loosely cover with foil to keep warm.
Add garlic to drippings in skillet. Cook 15 seconds. Stir in broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until most liquid evaporates. Stir in milk mixture and any accumulated juices from cooked pork. Cook and stir until just boiling. Immediately remove from heat and spoon sauce over chops.
Serve with noodles or rice, if desired. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
