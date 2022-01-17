No matter the occasion, nearly every gathering of loved ones is better with snacks.
One opportunity to celebrate this winter, National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, honors one of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods. Perfect served by itself or as an ingredient in whole-grain creations like Poppy Chow, a twist on a classic kid’s favorite made with peanut butter, chocolate and popcorn.
Visit Popcorn.org for more tasty snack recipes worth celebrating.
Poppy Chow
Yield: 2 quarts
2 quarts popped popcorn
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside.
In microwave safe bowl, combine butter, peanut butter and chocolate chips.
Microwave 2 minutes; stir until smooth.
Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn and stir until well coated.
Sprinkle confectioners’ sugar over popcorn and stir until coated.
Cool to room temperature before serving.
Store in airtight container, refrigerated, up to 24 hours.
