Warmer spring weather makes the season a perfect time for families to enjoy brunch together. From classic combinations like bacon and eggs to more extravagant offerings, a brunch spread offers a blank canvas for creativity and opportunities to enjoy your loved ones’ favorite morning noshes.
For your next brunch celebration, whether it’s a special occasion or just an excuse to spend time together, consider adding what may become a new family favorite to the menu. This Bacon Banana Bread combines two morning meal classics in one easy-to-enjoy bite.
The preparation is simple (just 10 minutes in the kitchen) so you can put this dish together and catch up with loved ones while baking a sweet and savory snack.
Bacon Banana Bread
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 70-80 minutes
Servings: 6-8
Nonstick cooking spray
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup sugar
3 medium bananas, mashed
1/2 cup canola oil
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
8 slices Coleman Natural Bacon, cooked and cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Lightly grease 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In large bowl, combine 1 cup flour, baking soda, baking powder and sugar. In separate bowl, combine mashed bananas, canola oil, eggs and vanilla extract.
Add banana mixture to dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.
In small bowl, toss bacon and remaining flour until bacon is lightly coated.
Fold flour-coated bacon into batter. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.
Bake 70 to 80 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean.
Cool in pan on wire rack 20 minutes before inverting bread onto wire rack to cool completely.
Cut and serve.
