With Thanksgiving in our sights we are bringing out the sweet potato.
Sweet potatoes provide a delicious and nutritional boost to meals. They are high in beta carotene, an antioxidant linked to improved immunity. Versatile and healthy, sweet potatoes are also easy to prepare. One medium sweet potato counts as 1 cup of vegetables in the MyPlate.gov Vegetable Group.
Colorado Loaded Sweet Potatoes
Freeze time: 45 to 55 minutes—cook to internal temperature of 205 degrees F
4 Colorado sweet potatoes, medium size, washed and dried
2 tbsp oil, canola or olive oil blend
1 1/2 tbsp salt and pepper blend, cracked pepper/kosher salt
4 to 8 tbsp butter, salted
1 tsp Rub-A-Dub seasoning by 5280 Culinary
1/2 cup cinnamon whip cream or regular whip cream
1/2 cup marshmallow fluff
1/2 cup praline pecans, rough chopped
1. Wash all tools prior to use.
2. Clean and sanitize all cutting boards and prep surfaces prior to use.
3. Read all manufacturer’s instructions before using grills, starters and any cooking tools.
1. Heat oven or grill to 400 degrees F.
2. While oven is heating up, place potatoes in a medium stainless steel bowl. Coat lightly with oil and season to taste with salt and pepper Mixture.
3. Place potatoes onto a sheet pan.
4. Open the oven or grill and add potatoes onto the center rack.
5. Close the oven or grill and cook for 45 minutes before the first temperature check.
6. Cook until temp hits desired doneness. Goal is an internal temp of 205 degrees F for fluffiest potato texture.
7. Using tongs and heat proof gloves, remove pan and potatoes from the grill or oven, place onto a cooling rack and allow to rest for 2 to 3 minutes so potatoes can cool slightly.
8. Slice potatoes down the center and load with Rub-A-Dub for light seasoning inside the potato, butter, marshmallow fluff, cinnamon whipped cream, and praline pecans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.