A few simple ingredients can take leftover pot roast to the next level. Traditionally known as Vaca Frita, sautéed beef with bell pepper, onion and lime juice, is commonly served with rice and black beans. Delicious! For more beef recipes, visit beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes.
Cuban Crispy Shredded Beef
12 ounces shredded cooked beef Chuck Pot Roast
1 cup sliced green bell pepper
1 cup sliced onion
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Hot cooked rice, black beans and lime wedges (optional)
Combine the beef Chuck Pot Roast, bell pepper, onion, lime juice, oil, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper in large bowl. Marinate in refrigerator for 15 minutes or up to 11/2 hours.
Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Spread 1/3 of beef mixture in thin layer in skillet. Cook until crispy in spots, turning several times, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet. Repeat twice with remaining beef mixture.
Season beef with remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt.
Serve with rice, black beans and lime wedges as desired.
