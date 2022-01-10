Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 cup onion, chopped
• 3/4 cups carrots, diced
• 1/2 cup celery, chopped
• 1 zucchini, chopped
• 1 bunch Swiss Chard, chop stems and set aside. Fold chard leaves in half and strip the stem down the middle, roll the leaf up like a cylinder then chop.
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 12 ounces Italian chicken sausage, remove casing
• 2 quarts low sodium chicken broth
• 1 (28 ounce can) diced no salt added tomatoes, fire roasted may be used
• 1/2 cup whole grain sorghum
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
• 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, depending on your spice meter
• 1 bay leaf
• 15 ounces cannellini beans, drained
• freshly grated parmesan cheese, optional
6 quart Instant Pot Instructions:
1. Turn the Instant Pot onto the sauté setting. Once the pot is hot, add the olive oil, onion, carrots, and celery, sauté, stirring regularly for about 4 to 5 minutes add the zucchini, chard stems and garlic and sauté until golden brown then add the sausage and cook until lightly browned then hit "Cancel" on the Instant Pot.
2. Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, whole grain sorghum, thyme, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes. bay leaf, and cannellini beans and stir to combine. Place the lid on the Instant Pot, make sure the steam release is set to the sealing position. Press the manual setting and use the "Adjust" button and use the +/- to set the Instant Pot to 25 minutes.
3. After you hear the timer go off, wait 10 minutes then until pressure releases naturally then switch valve to the venting position before unlocking the lid to release any additional pressure. When removing the lid lift it so it’s a shield in front of you as the steam releases. Turn the Instant Pot off. Remove the bay leaf and throw it away. Stir in Swiss Chard it will wilt quickly, stir well.
4. Serve immediately and garnish with Parmesan cheese if desired.
Stove top instructions:
1. In a medium soup pot, heat the olive oil, and add the onion, carrots and celery. Sauté over low-medium heat, stirring until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the zucchini, chard stems and garlic and sauté until golden brown then add the sausage and cook until lightly browned.
2. Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, whole grain sorghum, thyme, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes. bay leaf, and cannellini beans, stir to combine and increase heat to high to bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, cover pot and cook for 45 to 50 minutes until sorghum is soft with a tender bite. Turn off the stove.
3. Remove the bay leaf and throw it away. Stir in Swiss Chard it will wilt quickly, stir well.
4. Serve immediately and garnish with Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Nutrient Analysis: 2 cups servings
285 calories, 7.5 grams total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 15 milligrams cholesterol, 335 milligrams sodium, 35 grams carbohydrate, 5.5 grams fiber, 5.5 grams sugar, 20 grams protein.
