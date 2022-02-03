In just a few days it will be my Dad’s birthday. He would have been 71. I lost my Dad to cancer a little over five years ago and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him.
Growing up, I thought my Dad would live forever. He was one of the most kind and generous people you could meet, and he was my hero. I don’t think I ever told him that. As an adult, my Dad was always there to bail me out of trouble – thankfully it wasn’t ever anything major, just my own stupidity.
Southwest North Dakota can have some harsh winters. I remember my Dad getting out in February in the middle of the night to check cows because that was calving season for us. (Who thinks that sounds like fun?) It was blistering cold. If it wasn’t checking calves, it was thawing the waterer. Boiling water in a teapot on the stove, pulling the heater and an extension cord over and making sure the cows had water. For as much as Dad hated those cows, he sure took care of them.
Recently, I had some exciting news that I wanted to share with him. I rushed to pick up my phone to call him. It hit me like a ton of bricks. I still work hard every day to make my Dad proud. I know he’s watching me and smiling. And even though I’m not on the family farm, I work with an amazing group of people who care about the ag industry. They are my family and my career. So, in a few days, I’ll sit back at the end of the day and have a drink for you Dad.
For anyone who has lost someone, know that you’re not alone. There are so many resources available. It’s okay to not be okay and ask for help.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK
Talkspace.com – App based therapy to help get you through.
Betterhelp.com – Online therapy from the comfort of your home
