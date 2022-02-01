Well, let’s just say 2022 didn’t start out the way I had planned. After successfully avoiding the dreaded C for two years, I ended up with it in January. Let me tell you, it was draining. I spent a week in bed and am still not at 100%, but I’m getting better. Thankfully my husband and kids didn’t get it.
2022 does have some exciting stuff going on at High Plains Journal, though. We kicked off our Soil Health Education series. If you haven’t listened to the podcast or read about it, now’s a great time to do so! You can find our podcast here: www.soilhealthu.net/podcasts
Additionally, we recently kicked off our FFA subscription promotion. As a teenager, I was involved in FFA through school and was the secretary for our group. As an adult, I’ve seen the impact and value that FFA has on kids and teenagers and invite you to support it. 25% of subscription fees will be donated to FFA now through April 30th! (Last year we donated over $17,000 to FFA!) A 3 year subscription – that’s every single week for 3 years – is only $144! That’s cheaper than two months of car insurance for me. Break that down, that’s only $1.08 an issue. I spend more on a cup of coffee at the gas station (gross)!
Subscribe to High Plains Journal and get all of our content at www.hpjsubscribe.com.
