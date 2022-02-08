February has some fun days to celebrate!
February 9th – National Pizza Day. Pizza is probably a weekly occurrence in our house. Simply, easy, and convenient. With kids in sports, work, and life in general, it’s our go-to. Our six-year-old recently decided that Hawaiian Pizza was his favorite. Who knew?
February 11th – Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day. Since this is also an almost weekly occurrence in our household, it’s probably a fitting day.
February 11th – International Day of Women & Girls in Science. Soil Health anyone? Jessica Gnad, who moderates our Soil Health Education Series podcast, could definitely be considered a woman in science. Find our podcast here: https://soilhealthu.net/podcasts/
February 13th – Super Bowl Sunday. I don’t know much about football, but I’m excited about the half-time show this year. My 13-year-old son is about to find out who his mother really is! Every parent that was raised in the 80’s and 90’s will know what I mean.
February 14th – Valentine’s Day. Guys, don’t forget. Gals, your guy deserves to be spoiled too! Throw a steak on the grill!
Fun fact – February has 169 holidays. Some of them are flat out silly, but some of them hold great importance to our community and country.
Another great thing to celebrate? National FFA Week, February 19th-26th. In case you didn’t know, High Plains Journal has partnered with FFA, and we are donating 25% of all subscriptions now through April 30th to FFA. Last year we donated over $17,000. Visit www.hpjsubscribe.com for more details!
