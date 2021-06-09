ICYMI – High Plains Journal hosts events. Last year, due to COVID, our events went virtual. That was quite the transition! It threw several elements seemingly into chaos, but we pulled through.
2021 is, thankfully, a new year with new possibilities. While we hosted Soil Health U and Alfalfa U in virtual formats at the beginning of year, we are so excited to be hosting Cattle U in-person in Dodge City on July 29th & 30th.
Something even more is exciting? Our keynote speakers!
Meet Troy and Stacy Hadrick - 5th Generation Ranchers
Troy and Stacy Hadrick are pioneers in the agricultural advocacy movement. They have traveled the world helping people involved in agriculture find their voice and confidence to share their story. Troy and Stacy know firsthand how busy people in agriculture are.
They farm and ranch in North Central South Dakota with Troy’s family. They believe that connecting with someone about agriculture should be on everyone’s chore list every day! Troy and Stacy have reached many people with their positive message of agriculture.
Keynote: Discovering Your Influential Power
Farmers and ranchers have amazing and unique stories to share with consumers. And with new communication channels being invented all the time it can be hard to find the best way. Our presentation will share examples of how you can effectively tell your story through conversation, application, and experience.
For more information, visit cattleu.net.
