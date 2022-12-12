From kickoff to the final whistle, taking your game day party to the next level starts with serving an all-star lineup of menu items. From starting caliber appetizers to MVP-level main courses and a supporting cast of side dishes, dips like salsa and hummus can play the role of superstar when it comes to serving up game day grub.
One of the benefits of cheering on your favorite teams from the couch and bringing the tailgate to your literal home field is the availability of appliances you may not otherwise have access to at the stadium like the oven or air fryer. However, that doesn’t mean missing out on the action and being sidelined in the kitchen all game or that these recipes won’t travel to a tailgate.
Find more game-winning recipes made for homegating and tailgating at FreshCravings.com.
Jalapeno Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites
Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran
1 tube biscuit dough (8 biscuits total)
7 ounces grated mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup jarred jalapenos, chopped
8 slices cooked bacon, chopped
1 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa
Preheat air fryer to 350 or 360 F.
With clean hands, divide each biscuit in half by pulling apart in centers. Use hands to flatten each biscuit into circles. Set aside.
In bowl, mix mozzarella cheese with chopped jalapenos, bacon, and salsa.
Add heaping spoonful into each flattened biscuit and pinch each together tightly to form balls. Top each with small amount of salsa mixture.
Spray nonstick cooking spray in air fryer and, working in batches, cook biscuit bites 6 to 9 minutes until golden brown.
Note: If air fryer access is unavailable, biscuit bites can be baked 8 to 10 minutes at 400 degrees F in oven, or until golden brown.
