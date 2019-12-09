Provided by Family Features
The holiday season means it’s time for gathering family and friends for food and celebration. To make the process easier, incorporate recipes that can feed a crowd without lots of exotic, hard-to-find ingredients or long, laborious prep and cook times.
This recipe for Hearty Roasted Winter Vegetables featuring Aunt Nellie’s Whole Pickled Beets, for example, is an ideal side dish for holiday gatherings with enough to go ’round for everyone at the table. Plus, if you’re heading to a holiday potluck, it’s perfect for bringing along to share with the whole crew and versatile enough to be paired with a variety of main courses.
Find more holiday recipes at auntnellies.com.
Hearty Roasted Winter Vegetables
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45 to 55 minutes
Servings: 6
1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Whole Pickled Beets, drained
1 small red onion, cut into 12 wedges
2 cups baby portobello mushrooms, cleaned and stems trimmed
2 cups butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 3/4-inch chunks
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
1/4 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste (optional)
1/8 teaspoon pepper, plus additional, to taste (optional)
2 cups Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and scored with cross-cut
Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Place beets, onion, mushrooms and squash on rimmed 15 1/2-by-10 1/2-by-1-inch baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic, rosemary, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Roast 15 minutes.
Add Brussels sprouts, stir and continue to roast until vegetables are tender and browned, about 30 to 35 minutes, stirring once. Adjust salt and pepper, to taste, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.