Provided by Family Features
To help solve that daily meal dilemma and discover family-pleasing recipes that take 35 minutes or less, the RAGÚ Meal Wheel at RAGU.com/meal-wheel lets the entire family take an active role in choosing what’s on the menu. Simply ask one of your kids to click the “spin” button to find delicious, quick-and-easy recipes like Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine.
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
1 jar RAGÚ Classic Alfredo Sauce
1 package (12 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed
1 package (12 ounces) fettuccine pasta
grated Parmesan cheese, for topping (optional)
In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Cook chicken, in batches if necessary, stirring occasionally, until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Remove chicken and set aside.
In same skillet, add sauce and broccoli; stir. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is heated through, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 2 minutes.
In separate pan, cook fettuccine according to package instructions.
Serve chicken, broccoli and sauce over hot fettuccine and sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top, if desired.
