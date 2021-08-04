Grilling gives summertime a special meaning for many people—especially when it comes to food. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes too.
The corn on the cob in this creamy Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs recipe can be grilled alongside your main protein and is an easy way to add healthy veggies.
To find more summer recipe ideas, visit violifefoods.com.
Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
1 pack Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon oregano, chopped
salt, to taste
freshly ground pepper, to taste
6 corn cobs
pepper, to taste
lime
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F or heat grill to medium.
Mix cream cheese substitute, chopped garlic, parsley and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and place on baking sheet. Refrigerate 1 hour.
Grill corn or bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until tender.
Remove cream cheese mixture from baking sheet and cut into slices. Place on top of each corn cob. Sprinkle with pepper, to taste, and serve with lime.
