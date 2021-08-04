RECIPE AUG02.jpg

Grilling gives summertime a special meaning for many people—especially when it comes to food. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes too.

The corn on the cob in this creamy Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs recipe can be grilled alongside your main protein and is an easy way to add healthy veggies.

To find more summer recipe ideas, visit violifefoods.com.

Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pack Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon oregano, chopped

salt, to taste

freshly ground pepper, to taste

6 corn cobs

pepper, to taste

lime

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F or heat grill to medium.

Mix cream cheese substitute, chopped garlic, parsley and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and place on baking sheet. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Grill corn or bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until tender.

Remove cream cheese mixture from baking sheet and cut into slices. Place on top of each corn cob. Sprinkle with pepper, to taste, and serve with lime.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.