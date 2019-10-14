After juggling work, school, extracurricular activities, homework and preparing dinner, getting back into a weeknight routine may feel impossible.
With Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork in your fridge, you can cut down on meal prep and add quality time back into your day. Perfectly seasoned with ingredients like applewood smoked bacon, just saute or roast and you can have a delicious meal ready in 30 minutes or less any night of the week.
Consider this quick, flavor-filled recipe for Smoked Bacon Pork Alfredo that everyone will enjoy.
Find more time-saving meal ideas at SmithfieldRealFlavorRealFast.com.
Smoked Bacon Pork Alfredo
Prep time: 8 minutes | Cook time: 22 minutes | Servings: 6 to 8
1 Smithfield Applewood Smoked Bacon Topped
Pork Loin Filet
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 pound dry penne pasta
1 package (8 ounces) sliced
fresh mushrooms
Salt, to taste, divided
2 jars (15 ounces each) alfredo
sauce
Pepper, to taste
1/4 cup finely chopped green
onion
Grated parmesan cheese
(optional)
Cut pork loin filet into 1/2-inch thick slices then into 1/4-inch wide strips. Bacon will fall off, but reserve for later.
Working in two batches, in large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Stir fry half the pork and bacon pieces 7 to 8 minutes until well browned. Set aside on separate plate; repeat with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining pork and bacon.
Cook pasta according to package directions.
In skillet over medium-high heat, heat remaining oil; add mushrooms and sprinkle lightly with salt, to taste. Cook 3 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally.
Drain pasta and return to pot; stir in pork and bacon, mushrooms and alfredo sauce. Stir over medium heat, about 4 minutes, until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Sprinkle with green onions and parmesan cheese, if desired.
Article and recipe courtesy of Family Features.
