Just the thought of comfort foods is often enough to warm the soul, especially as cool winds blow and temperatures drop. When cooler weather calls for hearty meals to give your family a warming boost, you can turn to simple shortcuts for comforting flavor without skipping on quality.
Parmesan Stuffed Peppers with Rice is the perfect recipe if you are looking for a tasty dish that’s a little outside the box. It’s an Italian spin on a classic dish using a variety of cheeses packed into colorful bell peppers. You can preheat the oven while completing the minimal preparation then bake to a bubbling, golden perfection.
The convenience, taste, texture and quality of Success Brown Rice as one of the main ingredients in these recipes helps make mealtime a cinch. In fact, any variety can be used in this recipe, including white rice, quinoa and more. Its boil-in-bag cooking process provides a satisfying shortcut as you simply add water to a saucepan, drop the BPA-free bag into the water, boil for 10 minutes and remove with a fork for a no mess, no measure timesaver.
Parmesan Stuffed Peppers with Rice
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
2 bags Success Brown Rice
2 cups (or 1 can, 15 ounces) tomato sauce, divided
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1/4 cup basil pesto
3 large bell peppers in assorted colors, halved lengthwise
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Prepare rice according to package directions.
Add 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce to greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. In bowl, toss rice with remaining tomato sauce, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and pesto.
Divide rice mixture evenly among peppers. Place stuffed peppers in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle mozzarella and remaining Parmesan cheese over peppers.
Cover with foil; bake 18 to 20 minutes, or until peppers are tender, filling is heated through and cheese is melted. Remove foil. Broil 3 to 5 minutes, or until cheese is golden brown. Garnish with fresh basil.
Substitutions: Use fontina or provolone for mozzarella cheese and olive tapenade for basil pesto.
#15508
Source: Success Rice
