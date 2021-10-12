As the weather gets cooler, it’s wonderful to add comfort food recipes to your menu that will keep you warm all season. From September to November, autumn harvest brings a variety of healthful and delicious produce, from beets and sweet potatoes to apples and pears, which are great additions to your meal plans. Meal planning is an important piece of your nutrition strategy all year round. You’ve heard the saying, “if you fail to plan, plan to fail.”
Enjoy this recipe courtesy of Sorghum Checkoff and learn more about the health benefits of sorghum by visiting www.sorghumcheckoff.com.
Chicken Sorghum Soup
Ingredients
7 cups chicken stock
1 cup cooked grain sorghum
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 leek, sliced
1 pound chicken, cooked, cubed
1 carrot, sliced
1 red pepper, chopped
1 tomato, diced
2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1 tablespoon cilantro, dried
4 tablespoons cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a pan, add olive oil, leek, carrot, red pepper and tomato. Cook the ingredients until tender.
2. Once vegetables are soft, add chicken, stock, chipotle peppers, sorghum and cilantro. Bring to a boil for 5 to 10 minutes.
3. Top soup with cheddar cheese and serve with your favorite bread or tortilla chips.
