If you’re a parent who has an Elf on the Shelf that visits every year in December, you understand the struggle! Last week, our elf Benjamin played too hard with our lab pup, Luna. (When I say pup, she just turned a year old and is still very high energy.) Anyway, Luna and Benjamin played too hard and it resulted in injury.

Elf on the Shelf mishaps (1)
Elf on the Shelf mishaps (2)

Of course, Mom had to bandage up the elf. When our youngest got home from school, he was genuinely upset over this, close to tears. Never fear! Mom has a solution! “We’ll sprinkle him with magic sprinkles! He’ll fly to the North Pole tonight and come back good as new tomorrow.” This appeased the boy. We sprinkled the elf with sprinkles, and TA-DA! He came back good as new the next morning! (Yes, I went to the store and bought a new elf.)

