If you’re a parent who has an Elf on the Shelf that visits every year in December, you understand the struggle! Last week, our elf Benjamin played too hard with our lab pup, Luna. (When I say pup, she just turned a year old and is still very high energy.) Anyway, Luna and Benjamin played too hard and it resulted in injury.
Of course, Mom had to bandage up the elf. When our youngest got home from school, he was genuinely upset over this, close to tears. Never fear! Mom has a solution! “We’ll sprinkle him with magic sprinkles! He’ll fly to the North Pole tonight and come back good as new tomorrow.” This appeased the boy. We sprinkled the elf with sprinkles, and TA-DA! He came back good as new the next morning! (Yes, I went to the store and bought a new elf.)
Since last week, Benjamin has been on strike for naughty behavior, but this morning he’s “rock-climbing” our walls using stick on package bows. Yesterday he covered a bathroom mirror in shaving cream.
I will say this, thank goodness for Pinterest! I could not come up with half of these ideas on my own. Also, I will be glad for Christmas Eve, when Benjamin magically goes back to the North Pole for the year. I have to remind myself enjoy this. I’ve only got a couple more years before our youngest finds out the secret – that he is actually Santa’s big helper and can infuse the world with magic every single day, and not just at Christmas. Not only that, but there’s a bigger reason for Christmas than gifts and Elf on the Shelf. Through it all, one thing will remain – Christmas will always be our celebration of the birth of Christ.
Merry Christmas and best wishes for the New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.