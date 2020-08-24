Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse that contribute to health and well-being at every age, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy eggs beyond the basic boiled, scrambled or sunny-side-up. In fact, eggs work well in meals all day long. Toss hard-boiled eggs in a salad, top a sweet potato with an egg for lunch or try a spinach and mushroom frittata for dinner.
Veggie Egg Casserole
Recipe developed by Stacey Mattinson, RD
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Nonstick cooking spray
1/2 sweet onion
1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper
1 head broccoli florets
2 teaspoons canola, avocado or olive oil
1 dozen eggs
2 cups low-fat cottage cheese
1 cup shredded cheese
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 9-by-13-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Chop onion and bell pepper to age-appropriate sizes. Pick apart broccoli florets into small pieces and remove most of stems.
Heat medium-sized frying pan over medium heat. Add oil and swirl around pan. Add onions and cook 3 to 4 minutes until they start to soften. Add broccoli and bell pepper. Mix with onions and add salt and pepper, to taste. Cook 1 to 2 minutes then cover with lid to steam another 2 to 3 minutes until broccoli is bright green. Remove veggies from stovetop.
In large mixing bowl, beat eggs. Add cottage cheese, shredded cheese, baking powder and flour. Add veggies and salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer to prepared pan and bake 40 minutes.
Source: American Egg Board
