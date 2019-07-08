Summer means it’s time to stock up on fresh produce and light the grill for a season of outdoor gatherings with friends and family. Make entertaining easier with flavorful options that can make menu-planning a breeze all summer long.
A nutritious and versatile ingredient, American Pecans can be your secret weapon for a variety of entertaining occasions. Add one bag of pecans to your shopping list and transform standby recipes into wholesome and delicious meals and snacks for the whole crowd.
Enjoy the long summer nights on the back porch with a Spiced Pecan Grilled Peach Salad, packed with the essential flavors and textures of summertime. Discover more summertime entertaining recipes and cooking tips at AmericanPecan.com.
Spiced Pecan Grilled Peach Salad with Goat Cheese
Spiced pecans
1 egg white
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups pecan halves
Salad
1/4 cup, plus 2 teaspoons, extra-virgin olive oil or pecan oil, divided
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 large peaches, halved and pitted
6 cups mixed baby greens
4 ounces soft goat cheese
To make spiced pecans: Heat oven to 275 degrees F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
In bowl, whisk egg white, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and salt until well combined. Fold in pecans and mix until evenly coated. Spread in single layer on baking sheet.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes, stirring occasionally until pecans are fragrant and golden brown. Allow to cool completely.
To make salad: In bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Brush cut sides of peach halves with remaining olive oil; grill until grill lines appear and peaches become tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove peaches and slice.
Divide greens among four plates. Top with grilled peach slices and goat cheese. Divide 1 cup spiced pecans evenly among salads and reserve remaining for snack. Top each salad with drizzle of vinaigrette.
