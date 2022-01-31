RECIPE JAN 31.jpg

If you want to add superfoods to your diet in the new year, Montmorency tart cherries may be perfect for you.

Montmorency is the variety of tart cherries grown in America, primarily on small family farms. Compared to sweet cherries that are typically eaten fresh during the summer season, tart cherries are available year-round as dried, frozen, canned, juice and juice concentrate.

Look for dried U.S.-grown tart cherries at the store and online for enjoyment at night in recipes like Tart Cherry Bedtime Bites.

Find more recipes and scientific research at ChooseCherries.com.

Tart Cherry Bedtime Bites

Recipe courtesy of the Cherry Industry Administrative Board

Yield: 12 bites

6 medjool dates, pitted

1/2 cup dried tart cherries

1/2 cup finely shredded coconut flakes

3/4 cup unsalted cashews

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 pinch fine sea salt

In food processor, process dates until broken into pea-sized bits. Add dried tart cherries, coconut flakes, cashews, almond extract and sea salt; process until combined. Form into 12 balls and chill 2 hours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.