If you want to add superfoods to your diet in the new year, Montmorency tart cherries may be perfect for you.
Montmorency is the variety of tart cherries grown in America, primarily on small family farms. Compared to sweet cherries that are typically eaten fresh during the summer season, tart cherries are available year-round as dried, frozen, canned, juice and juice concentrate.
Look for dried U.S.-grown tart cherries at the store and online for enjoyment at night in recipes like Tart Cherry Bedtime Bites.
Find more recipes and scientific research at ChooseCherries.com.
Tart Cherry Bedtime Bites
Recipe courtesy of the Cherry Industry Administrative Board
Yield: 12 bites
6 medjool dates, pitted
1/2 cup dried tart cherries
1/2 cup finely shredded coconut flakes
3/4 cup unsalted cashews
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 pinch fine sea salt
In food processor, process dates until broken into pea-sized bits. Add dried tart cherries, coconut flakes, cashews, almond extract and sea salt; process until combined. Form into 12 balls and chill 2 hours.
