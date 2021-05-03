If your family is looking for a simple way to serve up a south-of-the-border classic, this Enchilada Casserole can be your ticket to a warm, filling meal.
Enchilada Casserole
Nonstick cooking spray
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
12 ounces ground beef
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
15 ounces pinto beans, drained
20 ounces diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
1 1/2 cups sour cream
3 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
12 corn tortillas, 6 inches
20 ounces enchilada sauce
8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In large skillet, cook onion and ground beef until cooked through. Drain, if necessary.
Stir in chili powder and cumin. Stir in pinto beans and diced tomatoes; set aside.
In small bowl, combine sour cream, flour and garlic powder.
Place six tortillas in bottom of baking dish, overlapping as needed. Top tortillas with beef mixture and sour cream mixture. Top with 10 ounces enchilada sauce. Repeat layers.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes.
Sprinkle shredded cheese and green onion over casserole. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese melts.
