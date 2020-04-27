Cook once, eat twice. It’s a kitchen practice as simple as it sounds. Cook a base dish that can be enjoyed today and used for an entirely different meal tomorrow. For example, bake some fish for tonight’s dinner, and enjoy fish tacos for tomorrow’s lunch.
With so many Americans preparing meals at home, the practice of cooking once and eating twice can extend your grocery budget while also making meal planning less stressful and more comforting.
Cooking meals that feed the entire family is essential and even better if they give you a jump on a second meal.
For more simple and delicious recipes, visit MushroomCouncil.com.
Mexican Mushroom-Beef Blend
Makes: 8 cups
1 medium yellow onion
8 ounces fresh button or crimini mushrooms
1 pound lean ground beef
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, drained
1 package (1 ounce) reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix
1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
1 can (11 ounces) yellow kernel corn, drained
In food processor, pulse onion and mushrooms to coarse texture. Set aside.
In large frying pan, brown ground beef. Drain fat. Set aside.
In same frying pan, heat oil. Add mushroom mixture and saute 3-4 minutes, or until most moisture has been released. Add black beans and mix.
Add beef, taco seasoning, tomatoes and corn to black bean and mushroom blend. Mix and cook until heated through.
Blended Tacos
Makes: 8 tacos
1 cup sour cream
6 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons lime juice
8 yellow corn tortillas
2 cups Mexican Mushroom-Beef Blend
diced avocado, salsa, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese, optional
In small bowl, mix sour cream, cilantro and lime juice. Cover and refrigerate.
Warm tortillas in microwave or on stovetop according to package directions. Spoon 1/4 cup Mexican Mushroom-Beef Blend into each tortilla. Top with sour cream mixture and avocado, lettuce and cheese as desired.
