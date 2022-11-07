Schedules full of homework, practices, performances, social activities and more make fall one of the busiest times of year, which often pushes meal planning to the back burner. This autumn, as you look to keep family meals on the menu, consider simple strategies that take the guesswork out of meal prep.
Visit Dole.com to find more easy-to-make fall recipes and nutritional information.
Barbecue Corn and Potato Chowder
1 large Dole Onion, chopped
1 medium Dole Russet Potato, peeled and diced
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 package (14.4 ounces) Dole Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit
2 ears corn, kernels cut from cob (about 2 cups)
shredded sharp cheddar cheese, for garnish
In large soup pot over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion, garlic and potato; saute 2 minutes. Add cumin and paprika; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add salad greens from kit to pot and cook 2 minutes, or until lettuce is wilted.
Add corn and water to pot and bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer gently 10 minutes. Add milk and dressing packet from kit; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer uncovered 5 minutes.
Ladle into bowls and garnish with shredded cheese and chips packet from kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.