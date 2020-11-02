From filling dinners to favorite desserts, comfort foods can bring smiles to friendly faces. As temperatures drop, lean on recipes that add flavor and bring warming scents to your kitchen.
Loaded with comforting ingredients like READ German Potato Salad, this Cheesy German Potato Soup can appease appetites with tantalizing taste. Ideal at dinner parties or festivities throughout winter, Mini Chocolate-Beet Cheesecakes with Maple-Orange Glaze combine Aunt Nellie’s Sliced Beets with familiar cheesecake flavor for a tempting treat.
Cheesy German Potato Soup
Recipe courtesy of “Today’s Creative Life”
Servings: 8
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
8 slices bacon, chopped
3 large carrots, chopped
1 medium onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon dried parsley
2 cans (15 ounces each) READ German Potato Salad
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
chopped parsley or chives, optional
Place cheeses and flour in gallon-size zip-top bag. Close bag. Shake until cheese is covered with flour; set aside.
In large Dutch oven over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp, stirring occasionally. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate; set aside.
Pour off all but 2 to 3 tablespoons bacon drippings. Return Dutch oven to medium heat. Add carrots, onion and garlic. Cook until onions are translucent and carrots are softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add chicken broth, black pepper, red pepper flakes, thyme and parsley. Stir in potato salad. Continue cooking over medium heat 5 minutes, or until potatoes are heated through, stirring occasionally.
Reduce heat to low. Slowly stir in cream and milk. Cook 5 to 8 minutes until blended and heated through, stirring frequently. Slowly add cheeses, stirring until melted.
Top with bacon. Garnish with parsley or chives, if desired.
