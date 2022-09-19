RECIPE SEPT191Pix.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Proud.)

September brings bountiful local produce for all to enjoy. This month we’re featuring a Colorado staple: sweet corn. Chef Jason Morse brings us this popular and prized crop as a classic comfort food perfect for the end of summer evenings.

Sweet corn, which is naturally gluten free, is an important element of recipes the world over. From Mexican tortillas and Venezuelan corn cakes to Kenyan street corn and Thai coconut milk glazed corn on the cob, you can eat corn prepared in hundreds of different ways. Even just buttered, a good corn on the cob can “change everything,” as evidenced by a young man who went viral on TikTok thanks to his serious love of the starchy treat.

