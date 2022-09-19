Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
September brings bountiful local produce for all to enjoy. This month we’re featuring a Colorado staple: sweet corn. Chef Jason Morse brings us this popular and prized crop as a classic comfort food perfect for the end of summer evenings.
Sweet corn, which is naturally gluten free, is an important element of recipes the world over. From Mexican tortillas and Venezuelan corn cakes to Kenyan street corn and Thai coconut milk glazed corn on the cob, you can eat corn prepared in hundreds of different ways. Even just buttered, a good corn on the cob can “change everything,” as evidenced by a young man who went viral on TikTok thanks to his serious love of the starchy treat.
Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different ag commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown and raised in the state. For September, Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary brings us a savory corn side.
Colorado Creamed Style Corn
Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert
Serves 6-8 people
Prep time: 5 minutes
Freeze time: 10-15 minutes
Ingredients:
5 cups Colorado corn kernels
2 tbsp unsalted butter
1 cup heavy cream
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black fresh ground pepper
1 tbsp white granulated sugar
1/2 cup fresh buttermilk
2-3 tbsp all-purpose flour
1/4 cup grated cotija cheese
Directions:
1. Heat a large saute pan over medium high heat.
2. Add the butter and melt halfway.
3. Add corn, salt, pepper, heavy cream, and sugar. Stir and cook for 5 minutes.
4. While corn is cooking, mix together the buttermilk and flour until a slurry forms. You can adjust by adding more flour based on desired thickness.
5. Add the slurry to the corn and cook while stirring until combined and thickened.
6. Remove from the heat.
7. Mix in the cotija cheese.
8. Serve immediately.
Leftovers can be stored covered in the freezer for up to 1 week.
