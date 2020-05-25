From Beef Checkoff and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., we’re sharing a family friendly recipe that can go from stove to table in minutes. For more beef recipes, visit www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes.
Cheeseburger Mac
Ingredients
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 3/4 cups water
1 cup dry elbow macaroni
6 ounces processed cheese spread, cut into cubes
8 to 10 dill pickle slices (optional)
Directions
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in water and macaroni; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 9 to 11 minutes or until macaroni is tender.
Stir in cheese cubes. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve beef mixture topped with pickle slices, if desired.
