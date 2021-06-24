ICYMI – High Plains Journal hosts events. Last year, due to COVID, our events went virtual. That was quite the transition! It threw several elements seemingly into chaos, but we pulled through.
2021 is, thankfully, a new year with new possibilities. While we hosted Soil Health U and Alfalfa U in virtual formats at the beginning of year, we are so excited to be hosting Cattle U in-person in Dodge City on July 29th & 30th.
Something even more is exciting? Our keynote speakers!
Meet Forrie J. Smith, Actor, Stuntman, Real-Life Cowboy, and Cast member of Yellowstone.
Forrie J. Smith was born in Helena, Montana, and was raised on his grandparents cow-calf operation. He often traveled to rodeos with his mother and rode in a stage wagon. Smith graduated from Helena Capital High School and then attended Montana State University on a rodeo scholarship. Winning money all over the North American continent and Australia, Smith spurred bucking horses to pay his bills until 52 years of age. He was blessed to break into the movie business in 1986, working as a wrangler and a stuntman—which later led to acting. He is now a regular cast member on the Paramount Network’s popular drama “Yellowstone.”
Keynote: Life lessons learned on the trail
Forrie J. Smith uses his life experiences on the rodeo circuit and the television screen to impart the message that with every challenge there is a lesson to be learned. “The more you know about what you’re doing, the better you’ll be at it.” —Forrie J. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.