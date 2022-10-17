One of the “three sisters” crops of Indigenous American agriculture, the squash has a long and venerable history as a product native to North America, so serve it all autumn long.
Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different ag commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown and raised in the state. For October, Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary brings us a savory squash casserole.
Butternut Squash Casserole
Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert
4 oz pancetta, diced small
2 medium shallots, diced small
2 ½ pounds butternut squash, washed and peeled, diced large
Fresh ground black to taste
½ tsp Italian herbs, dried
2-3 tbsp all-purpose flour
½ cup parmesan cheese, shredded
½ cup Gruyere cheese, shredded
1 cup fried onions, chopped
Chopped fresh Italian parsley for garnish
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
2. Heat a large, oven safe saute pan or cast-iron skillet over medium high heat.
3. Add the pancetta and cook until lightly browned.
4. Add the onion and saute until lightly browned.
5. Add butternut squash, salt, pepper, italian herbs, and butter. Stir and cook for 5 minutes.
6. Sprinkle flour over the mixture and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
7. Add the cream and both shredded cheeses. Cook and stir until combined and thickened. Remove from the heat.
8. Add the butternut squash mix to the pan.
9. Cover the pan with lid or foil and cook in the preheated oven for 60 to 75 minutes or until squash is tender. Check for doneness at approximately 45 minutes.
10. Once squash is tender, uncover and add fried onions to the top. Cook for 5 additional minutes to crisp onions.
11. Carefully remove the pan from the oven (using heat proof gloves), place onto a heat proof surface and allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.