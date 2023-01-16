RECIPE JAN16 1Pix.jpg

Gathering for the big game is a source of annual excitement for fans across the country, but the moment is as much about connecting with family and friends as it is the action on the field. The superstar of the celebrations is often the food, from snacks and appetizers to full-blown meals and tasty sweets.

For a better-for-you way to grub out at gametime, this Healthy 7-Layer Taco Dip from Milk Means More features essential nutrients provided by yogurt so you can enjoy a football favorite that nourishes both the body and soul.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.