Gathering for the big game is a source of annual excitement for fans across the country, but the moment is as much about connecting with family and friends as it is the action on the field. The superstar of the celebrations is often the food, from snacks and appetizers to full-blown meals and tasty sweets.
For a better-for-you way to grub out at gametime, this Healthy 7-Layer Taco Dip from Milk Means More features essential nutrients provided by yogurt so you can enjoy a football favorite that nourishes both the body and soul.
Recipe courtesy of Liz Della Croce of “The Lemon Bowl” on behalf of Milk Means More
1 can (15 ounces) fat-free, refried beans
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional)
1/2 cup cilantro, minced, divided
1/2 cup scallions, minced
2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
1/4 cup black olives, sliced
In small bowl, mix refried beans and salsa. Spread mixture in thin layer on bottom of large platter.
In separate small bowl, whisk yogurt, cumin, smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon salt and cayenne, if desired. Spread mixture on top of bean layer.
In third bowl, mash avocados with 1/4 cup cilantro, garlic powder, lime juice and remaining salt. Spread guacamole on top of yogurt layer.
Sprinkle dip with minced scallions, diced tomatoes, black olives and remaining cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.