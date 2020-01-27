When it comes to dessert, it’s hard to beat chocolate as the main ingredient for dishes of all kinds. Add a twist to your next treat with the sweet taste of caramel in this Chocolate Caramel Pie.
Chocolate Caramel Pie
1 package (15 ounces) pie crust
Filling
24 caramels, unwrapped
1/3 cup water
2/3 cup brown sugar
2/3 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
1/3 cup grated sweet baking chocolate, divided
Topping
1 cup white chocolate chip morsels
1/4 cup milk
1 cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons grated sweet baking chocolate
Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Prepare pie crust in 9-inch glass pie dish. Bake 8 to 9 minutes, or until lightly brown.
To make filling: In medium bowl, combine caramels and water. Melt in microwave, stirring frequently. Stir in brown sugar, sour cream, vanilla extract, eggs and walnuts.
Reduce oven to 350 degrees F. Pour filling into cooled pie shell. Return to oven. Bake 30 to 40 minutes, or until edges of filling are set.
Cool 15 minutes. Sprinkle 3/4 cup grated chocolate over pie. Refrigerate 2 hours.
To make topping: In small glass bowl, combine white chocolate morsels and milk. Melt in microwave, stirring frequently. Set aside.
In small bowl, beat whipping cream until peaks form. Fold in melted white chocolate mixture. Spread over cooled filling. Sprinkle with remaining grated chocolate.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
