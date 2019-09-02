Creating a nutritious family dinner doesn’t have to mean sacrificing favorite dishes. For a healthier take on a traditional ethnic meal, these Blended Tacos involve blending ground beef with mushrooms before adding your desired toppings.
Blended Tacos
Recipe courtesy of the Mushroom Council
Yield: 12 tacos
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
1 pound button mushrooms, finely chopped
1 pound 80 percent lean ground beef
12 crunchy taco shells, warmed
2 cups grated cheddar cheese (optional)
1 large tomatoes, diced (optional)
1 head iceberg lettuce, shredded (optional)
In small bowl, mix chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin and salt. Stir in water and set aside.
In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chopped mushrooms and ground beef and cook thoroughly, about 7 to 10 minutes. Carefully drain excess grease, if necessary.
Add seasoning mixture to mushroom-meat mixture and stir to combine. Bring to simmer and cook 3 to 5 minutes.
To assemble, add about 1/4 cup mushroom-meat mixture to bottom of each taco shell. Layer shells with cheese, tomatoes and lettuce, if desired.
