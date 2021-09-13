They might not be the fanciest of foods, but when you eat a filling, protein-packed sandwich, you are usually left satisfied and full of energy. From ham and turkey to mayo and mustard, the possibilities are nearly endless when sandwiches are on the menu.
With so many customizable options for bread, meats, toppings and more, it’s easy to create the perfect sandwich. For example, this Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich is served on a fluffy, light, mouthwatering croissant and features a hearty mixture of chicken, bacon and veggies to give you that boost you have been craving.
Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sprouts
Servings: 6
6 strips bacon
1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup green onions, chopped
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
sprouts
In skillet, arrange bacon and cook until slightly crispy. Drain bacon over paper towel; allow to dry. Crush into pieces.
In large bowl, stir chicken, mayonnaise, green onions and pepper until combined. Add bacon and tomatoes; stir until combined.
Cut croissants in half. Spoon generous portion of chicken salad over bottom croissant. Top with sprouts. Replace top croissant.
