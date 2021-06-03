I follow several ag related groups on social media, constantly watching posts to get a glimpse of what life is like for others. In one group I am in, there is a gentleman by the name of Farmer Siloma, located in Kenya. I will say, he is probably one of the most inspiring people I’ve ever seen, and I am in awe of what he is accomplishing.
In a recent post, Farmer Siloma says, “You guys are ahead 250 years, sometimes don't laugh at us. Africa is blessed with good soil and climate, but this are some of the challenges we face. Agriculture is our backbone here in Kenya, but bad governance has initiated poverty. We would love to use machines just like u my fellow farmers.” Along with his written words is a video of four men pulling a plow, with one man steering. Think 1800’s in the United States, usually done with a mule or horse.
While I can’t seem to weed my 15x30 garden in a day, Farmer Siloma and his casual labor can dig holes, plants beans and corn, put fertilizer in each hole, and cover 6-10 acres a day. They harvest potatoes, corn, beans, gourds, and barley manually. For potatoes, spraying happens every couple of weeks. Armed with a backpack of spray, Farmer Siloma walks the field. He says, “Being a potato farmer, bacterial wilt is the most disastrous disease in this sector.”
Everything is done manually, no equipment other than what we would consider extremely old-fashioned: scythes, shovels, rakes, hoes, and people. In most videos, Farmer Siloma and his workers are singing and rejoicing in the harvest. He says, “No getting tired when singing…Singing is the best way to strengthen teamwork.”
Farmer Siloma provides potato seed multiplication to small farmers who can’t afford to purchase at government stores. He operates Global Agricom Limited, selling forage and ready silage, and offering silage preparation services. He also raises beef cows, dairy cows, dairy goats, and Hampshire sheep, rabbits, and donkeys. From 2018-2020 at the Kenya Livestock show, he was the Best Livestock Farmer award.
Farmer Siloma employs some casual laborers on his crop farm, but for most of the time he has no laborers or workers, nor machines. “Am a machine myself. I love farming, it’s in my blood,” he says. “This world does not need more smart or successful people. This world does desperately need more compassionate hearts that is kind to all animals, that is kind and with empathy to all life, who are peacemakers that heal, restore, and mend this broken world.”
In addition to running a fully operational farm with livestock, Farmer Siloma is also a tour guide in the Masai Mara Game Reserve on the weekends.
“Do what you can as a farmer.”
*Special Thank You to Farmer Siloma for allowing me to share his story! I apologize if I left anything out!
