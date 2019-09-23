Enjoy all the satisfying flavors of beef Pot Roast in a soup. Take a short cut with frozen vegetables for an easy to make meal.
Slow-cooker Beef Pot Roast Soup
Ingredients:
1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (2-1/2 pounds)
2 cups chopped onions
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions
1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes, cubed
1 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups broccoli slaw
1/2 cup frozen peas
Cooking:
Cut beef shoulder roast into 12 equal pieces. Place in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add onions, tomatoes, potatoes, broth, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on high 5 to 6 hours or on low 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. No stirring is necessary during cooking.
Stir in broccoli slaw; continue cooking, covered, 30 minutes or until broccoli slaw is crisp-tender. Turn off slow cooker. Stir in peas; let stand, covered, 5 minutes.
Alternate cooking method
This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Cut Beef Roast into 1-inch pieces. Place beef roast in pressure cooker; top with onions, tomatoes, broth, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 15 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Add broccoli slaw and frozen potatoes. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 3 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Add peas and return pressure cooker lid. Let stand 5 minutes. This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.
