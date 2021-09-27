The same bowl of cereal can get boring after eating it for breakfast day in and day out. You may find yourself looking for something new and exciting to start your whole family’s morning off on the right foot.
Kids can be picky when it comes to breakfast foods, but this recipe for Sausage French Toast Roll-Ups is a quick and easy way to fill their bellies with a taste of several flavors they may already love. It’s a perfect way to fill your morning with joy, no matter if the hours ahead are filled with work, school or play.
A sizzling sausage link wrapped with French toast, it combines a favorite breakfast protein and traditional deliciousness in one little roll. Drizzled with warm maple syrup at the end, even adults can’t help but indulge in these breakfast bites.
Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.
Sausage French Toast Roll-Ups
Servings: 12
12 sausage links
2 eggs
2/3 cup milk
3 teaspoons almond extract
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
6 bread slices, crust removed, cut in half
3 tablespoons butter
syrup
In skillet, cook sausage links according to package directions. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, almond extract and cinnamon.
Dip bread slice in egg mixture. Wrap bread slice around cooked sausage link, pressing seam to keep from unrolling. Repeat with remaining bread slices and sausage links.
In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Place roll-ups in skillet, seam-side down, and cook until all sides are browned, approximately 10 minutes.
Drizzle with syrup.
Source: Culinary.net
