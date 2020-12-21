Make dinner a cinch with these Slow Cooker Tacos. Seasoned with chili powder and ground cumin then slow-cooked for four hours with picante sauce, the meat can be shredded and served alongside your family’s favorite toppings for a stress-free meal.
Slow Cooked Shredded Chicken Tacos
1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
1 teaspoon chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 16-ounce jar Pace Chunky Salsa or Pace Picante Sauce-Medium
12 6-inch flour tortillas, warmed
Season chicken with chili powder and cumin. Place chicken into 6-quart slow cooker. Pour salsa over chicken.
Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or until chicken is fork tender. Remove chicken to work surface. Using 2 forks, shred chicken. Serve chicken in tortillas. Top with favorite toppings.
Recipe courtesy of Campbell’s Kitchen.
