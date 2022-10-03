Fall is about cooler weather, football, sweaters, and warm, delicious food. It’s about gathering around the table with loved ones to enjoy a snack or meal and making memories that will last a lifetime. As the weather changes, there are few better places to be than the kitchen, whipping up something amazing for all who are gathered.
This season, when you’re craving something sweet, try this Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips. It’s rich with lots of semi-sweet chocolate chips but also has a prominent pumpkin flavor that is hard to resist.
It’s light and moist with a crisp exterior. The signature pumpkin taste blends with the sweet chocolate to create a unique taste perfect for fall.
Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
3 eggs, at room temperature
1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
In large bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and pumpkin spice. Set aside.
In medium bowl, combine canned pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Stir together.
Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients; mix until combined.
Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Cool at least 10 minutes in pan before removing to wire rack to finish cooling.
