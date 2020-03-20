Perfect for a party or simply indulging yourself, these addictive pastry puffs make it hard to stop at one.
Easy to assemble with these step-by-step instructions, the ricotta mixture and fresh strawberry compote are dynamic together and provide a generous touch of sweetness.
For the full video and instructions, plus more dessert ideas, visit Culinary.net.
Ricotta Puff Pastries with Strawberry Compote
Recipe adapted from Milk Means More
2 sheets puff pastry
1/2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, heavy cream
1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon water
1 package fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
1/2 cup homemade, part-skim or whole milk ricotta cheese
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to 400 degrees F.
Cut both puff pastry sheets into nine squares. Make slit in corner of each square toward middle of pastry. Fold corners to other corners to create pinwheel shape. Brush pastry with 1 tablespoon heavy cream. Combine 1/4 cup granulated sugar and ground cinnamon then sprinkle on each puff pastry.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes until pastry is golden brown and raised.
In medium saucepan on medium to high heat, pour in remaining granulated sugar and water. Once sugar is dissolved, pour in fresh strawberries. Bring mixture to boil then simmer 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until strawberries are broken apart and semi-thick sauce is created. Let chill in refrigerator 2 hours. To chill faster, put in freezer 45 minutes.
In medium bowl, using mixer, whip heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside. In separate medium bowl, combine ricotta cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Mix until fluffy. Return whipped cream to ricotta mixture and whip 1 to 2 minutes until mixture is light and fluffy.
Spoon ricotta cream into center of each puff pastry pinwheel. Spoon strawberry compote in middle of ricotta mixture.
