As one of the simplest ways to make family meals healthier, adding fruits and vegetables to everyday dishes can also provide a flavorful path to a more nutritious eating plan. With a dish like this Black-Eyed Pea, Corn and Rice Salad, you can put a veggie-focused meal on the table in next to no time.
Black-Eyed Pea, Corn and Rice Salad
Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association
Servings: 6
2 cans (15 1/2 ounces each) no-salt-added or low-sodium black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
1 can (15 1/4 ounces) low-sodium or no-salt-added whole-kernel corn
1 package (8 1/2 ounces) brown rice, microwaved according to package directions and broken into small pieces
2 medium ribs celery, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon water
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1. In large bowl, stir peas, corn, rice, celery, pepper, parsley, olive oil, water and black pepper until combined.
Nutritional information per serving: 231 calories; 10 g protein; 7 g fiber.
