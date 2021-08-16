Ease and convenience can go a long way toward creating weeknight meals that bring the entire family together, which is why it’s helpful to focus your favorite dishes around main ingredients that simplify dinner routines.
Versatile proteins like veal open many possibilities from decadent, romantic meals to easy and beginner-friendly options. Its flavor is light, making it a blank canvas for discovery by pairing it with different combinations of sauces, spices, cheeses and more.
Veal Tex Mex Stuffed Shells
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
1 pound ground veal
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup diced poblano pepper
1 package (1 1/4 ounces) taco seasoning
1/2 cup water
4 ounces cream cheese
2 cups shredded colby jack cheese, divided
20 jumbo pasta shells
1 1/2 cups salsa
1 cup taco sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground veal, diced onion and diced pepper until meat is no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes.
Stir in taco seasoning and water.
Break cream cheese into chunks and add to skillet; simmer 3-4 minutes, or until cream cheese melts into veal mixture.
Remove from heat and add 1/2 cup colby jack cheese; stir to combine.
Bring large pot of salted water to boil and add pasta shells. Cook according to package directions and drain.
Immediately separate shells on plate to avoid sticking together.
Pour salsa into 13-by-9-inch baking dish and spread to cover bottom.
Fill each pasta shell with 1 to 2 tablespoons veal mixture and place in baking dish.
Top stuffed shells with taco sauce and sprinkle remaining colby jack cheese on top.
Bake 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and shells are heated through.
