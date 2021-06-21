Almost every get together—whether it’s family, friends or neighbors—always has one dish that’s the star of the show time after time.
Next time you’re looking for a versatile, delicious side dish nearly everyone will love, try these Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. They have a perfect potato texture and are full of creamy goodness with a horseradish kick to savor.
Once you sink your spoon into a bowl of these flavor-packed potatoes, you’ll understand why there are never any leftovers. These potatoes can satisfy almost any appetite with a unique flavor combination and appealing aroma.
Horseradish Mashed Potatoes
Servings: 4-6
2 quarts water
1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, halved
1 stick of unsalted butter, cut into 8 slices, divided
16 ounces sour cream
1/4 cup horseradish, prepared and squeezed of moisture
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup chopped chives, plus additional for topping
In saucepan, bring water and 1 teaspoon salt to boil. Add potatoes and boil 15 to 20 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup liquid.
Drain potatoes and place in bowl. Add six slices of butter and mash potatoes coarsely.
In medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, horseradish, remaining salt, pepper and chives. Add mixture to mashed potatoes. Add reserved water. Mash to combine.
Transfer to serving bowl and top with remaining butter pieces and additional chives.
Source: Culinary.net
