After working in the field all day, there is nothing quite like coming home to these Oatmeal Cream Cookie Sandwiches.
The best part about this timeless recipe is that it’s known to evoke memories from childhood and can help introduce a new generation to a treat many generations before them have enjoyed.
Serve them to friends, neighbors, kids and adults and you will notice the delight spread across their faces with the very first bite. This recipe is something scrumptious that makes a statement for the upcoming season.
Find more dessert recipes for your family visit Culinary.net.
Oatmeal Cream Cookie Sandwiches
Servings: 10-12
Oatmeal Cookies:
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
3 cups rolled old-fashioned oats
Vanilla Bean Cream Filling:
3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon heavy cream
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
To make oatmeal cookies: with a mixer, cream butter, dark brown sugar and light brown sugar on medium-high speed until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla extract; mix until combined.
In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves and oats. Gradually add oat mixture to wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.
Spoon dough into hands and roll into balls. Flatten balls and place onto prepared baking sheet, leaving about 2 inches between each cookie. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly golden brown around edges. Move cookies to wire rack to cool completely.
To make vanilla bean cream filling: with a mixer, cream butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar, vanilla extract and heavy cream; mix until combined.
Pipe or spoon a large dollop of filling on bottom sides of half the cookies; top each with second cookie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.